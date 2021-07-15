SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,535.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,236 shares of company stock worth $1,332,656. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.