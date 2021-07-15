Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.66

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and traded as high as $29.19. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 25,511 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKHHY. lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

