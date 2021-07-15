Sora (XOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.25 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Sora coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.92 or 0.00505943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sora has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Sora has a total market cap of $55.25 million and $294,069.00 worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00223195 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sora Coin Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,523 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

