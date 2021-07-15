Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 817,819 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £21.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.