Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

