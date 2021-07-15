Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

