SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $98,800.00.

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.