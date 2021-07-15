SparksPay Trading Down 11% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 73.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 11% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $40,467.30 and $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,252,751 coins and its circulating supply is 10,146,030 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

