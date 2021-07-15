SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.48 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43.

