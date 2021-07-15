SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

SPAB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,950. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.