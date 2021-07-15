SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.