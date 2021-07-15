Spectris’ (SEPJF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

