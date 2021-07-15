Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.21% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

