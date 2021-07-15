Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 188,203 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Speedy Hire from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of £369.32 million and a P/E ratio of 58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider James Bunn acquired 35,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875 ($25,966.81).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

