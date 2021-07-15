Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.21. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 4,131,456 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.