Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.21. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 4,131,456 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

