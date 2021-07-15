Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $380.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

NYSE SQ opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.67. Square has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock worth $247,937,701. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

