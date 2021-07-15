Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $380.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.
NYSE SQ opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.67. Square has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19.
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock worth $247,937,701. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
