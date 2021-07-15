S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

