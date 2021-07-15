St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,545.50

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,545.50 ($20.19) and last traded at GBX 1,542.50 ($20.15), with a volume of 37057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,531 ($20.00).

STJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,438.21. The company has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.50.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.