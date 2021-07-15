St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STJPF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.