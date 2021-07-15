Stabilize Hits One Day Volume of $571.00 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Stabilize has a total market cap of $121,780.91 and approximately $571.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00865366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

