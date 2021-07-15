Stafi Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002848 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $27.86 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00249921 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00035420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

