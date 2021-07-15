STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 295.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 724,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,369. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

