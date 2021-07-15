Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.70 ($0.99). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,184,546 shares traded.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stagecoach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £397.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,516.89.

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

