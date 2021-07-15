Standard Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $280,506.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00115869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.06 or 1.00822158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00998880 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

