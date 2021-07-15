Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $48.66 million and $5.57 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.08 or 0.00859530 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

