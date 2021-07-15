Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

