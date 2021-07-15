State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,103. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

