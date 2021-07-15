State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,103. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56.
In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.