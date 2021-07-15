State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

