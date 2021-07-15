Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37. Stepan has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

