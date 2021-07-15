Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $11,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.7% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 115,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

