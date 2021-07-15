StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 177.3% in June

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the June 15th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $38.67 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

