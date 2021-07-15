Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 114,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,097. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

