Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,942 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 5.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.47% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.30. 5,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,071. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

