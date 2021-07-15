Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 28,329 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,433 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.