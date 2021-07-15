Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,458 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

