Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

