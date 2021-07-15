Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.96% of First Western Financial worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

