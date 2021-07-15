Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of WesBanco worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WesBanco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

