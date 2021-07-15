Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,229 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 489.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 107,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $384,755 in the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KE opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $506.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.