Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.86% of IntriCon worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

