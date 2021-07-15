Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

PSCT opened at $136.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $148.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.57.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

