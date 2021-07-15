Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Maverix Metals worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

