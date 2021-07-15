Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.82 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.59% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

