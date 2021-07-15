Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $67.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.