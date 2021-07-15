Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.84 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

