Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 408.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.