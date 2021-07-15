Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

