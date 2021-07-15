Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.94 Million Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Alerus Financial worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

