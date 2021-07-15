Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

