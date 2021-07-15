Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

PEJ stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

